Strictly reveals its first two Christmas special contestants

One of our favourite annual Christmas TV staples is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. 

Excitingly, the Strictly producers have already started to announce its lineup for this year’s festive competition!

Earlier this morning, the Strictly team revealed on social media that podcaster and presenter Rosie Ramsey will be taking to the dance floor this Christmas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

“It’s time to unwrap our first Christmas Special celeb!”, the Strictly producers penned, alongside a video to reveal Rosie’s participation. “Welcome fab-yule-lous presenter and podcaster @rosemarinoramsey to #Strictly”, they added.

Rosie is best known for hosting the Sh**ged Married Annoyed podcast with her husband, comedian Chris Ramsey. 

Taking to her own Instagram account this morning, the 35-year-old could not hide her excitement about taking part in the iconic BBC show. “Wahoooooo!!!! I’m going to be dancing on Christmas Day!!!,” she exclaimed. “So so buzzing to be a part of this show!! #strictly #ChristmasSpesh EEEEEEEEK!”.

“Terrible booking! Never heard of her!”, husband Chris joked in his wife’s comment section.

A few hours later, the Strictly team revealed that BBC Radio 1 presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams will be joining Rosie in the ballroom.

"The Ballroom is calling for @bbcradio1 and TV presenter @rickiehw this Christmas," the show's social media team shared with excitement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

The rest of the Strictly Christmas special cast has yet to be announced, along with their professional partners. Traditionally, six couples take to the ballroom for the festive special, meaning that four more cast members should be announced in the near future.

Yesterday, the BBC confirmed its extensive list of festive specials that will be airing over the Christmas holidays. As per usual, it is expected that the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will be broadcast on Christmas Day.

The special will be pre-recorded in advance, with filming due to take place next Wednesday, December 7.

We can’t wait to see what the rest of this year’s line-up will be like!

