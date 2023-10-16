Strictly pros react as Neil Jones & Chyna Mills reveal baby’s name

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills have finally revealed the name of their first child!

Earlier this month, the Strictly Come Dancing professional and former Love Island bombshell announced that they had welcomed their first child together.

Now, two weeks on from becoming parents, Neil and Chyna have unveiled the name of their little one, and the meaning behind it.

In an interview with Hello!, the couple – who are also engaged to be married – declared that their daughter’s name is Havana Jones. Proud dad Neil then went on to explain the reason behind it.

"Cuba is the home of dance and very multicultural so it was perfect; it sums us up,” the 41-year-old teased, adding that he and Chyna are "running on not much sleep and pure joy.”

The new parents confirmed that their baby girl was born on October 2. Chyna then went on to note that Havana is already a fan of the hit BBC dancing show.

"We've been watching Neil on Strictly from home. I told her: 'Look, it's Daddy on the screen' and at that moment, she did these little smiles with her eyes closed,’” the 24-year-old gushed.

When it comes to his daughter’s future, Neil concluded: "It would be amazing if she wants to be a dancer, but she can be whatever she wants to be.”

Following Havana’s name reveal, the pair jointly took to Instagram to share a sweet snap with the caption: “We’re excited to introduce our baby girl to you all.”

Several of Neil’s fellow Strictly professional dancers have since taken to the comments section of the couple’s post to share their well-wishes.

“So happy for you both,” replied Kai Widdrington.

“Beautiful,” added Katya Jones, who was also previously married to Neil.

On October 2, Neil and Chyna confirmed the arrival of their first child with a black-and-white snap of their newborn’s feet.

“Our hearts are so full,” they wrote at the time, with Neil later going on to reveal live on Strictly that they had welcomed a daughter.