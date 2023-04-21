Strictly pro dancers & judges lineup released for new season

The launch of the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing is only a mere few months away!

The hit BBC show typically returns every September, and fans have already been speculating about who will be getting involved this year.

Well, diehard viewers now have a few answers regarding who will be on their screens this year!

The producers behind the dancing series have announced the lineup of judges and professional dancers ahead of the 2023 season.

As expected, the presenting duo remains unchanged, with hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman leading the lineup of this year’s stars.

Despite concerns that she would not be returning after an intense period of online trolling, it has been confirmed that Shirley Ballas is still a part of the Strictly family. The 62-year-old will be the head judge once again, alongside fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

In previous years, fans have been heartbroken upon the reveal of the professional dancers lineup, as many stars have departed from the show recently.

The 2023 season has survived with just one loss, as Cameron Lombard has shared that he has decided to leave Strictly.

“The last two years have been a blast,” the South African dancer penned on social media following the lineup reveal. “Thank you @bbcstrictly for the life changing opportunity and for the best experience any one could wish for.”

Aside from Cameron’s bittersweet exit, the professional dancers’ group remains unchanged, with favourites such as Karen Hauer, Johannes Radebe and Giovanni Pernice coming back once more.

Many of the Strictly gang couldn’t wait to share their delight to be returning to the hit show.

Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“Forever grateful and can’t wait!” wrote Amy Dowden.

“So excited for another wonderful year with you all x”, commented Dianne Buswell.

“Excited to be Back!!” added Gorka Marquez.

We can’t wait to see Strictly returning to our screens later this year!