Strictly fans react as two new stars are revealed for series lineup

Two new stars have been announced for this autumn’s Strictly Come Dancing lineup!

Casualty actor Nigel Harman and former tennis champion Annabel Croft have been confirmed as the latest recruitments for the new series of the BBC One show.

Nigel is best known for his role as Max Cristie in the BBC medical drama, as well as previously playing the character Dennis Rickman in EastEnders.

Meanwhile, Annabel is a former British number one tennis player, and has recently found a role as part of the Wimbledon presenting team.

The team behind Strictly took to social media earlier today to excitingly confirm their thirteenth and fourteenth contestants.

Sharing Nigel’s arrival, they penned: “Is there a doctor in the house? There is now! We prescribe @bbccasualtyofficial’s Nigel Harman one series of #Strictly”.

Later on, the producers announced Annabel’s signing by writing: “Now this is a serve! Wimbledon presenter and former British number one tennis player Annabel Croft is all set for Strictly”.

Many of Strictly’s diehard fans have since expressed their own thoughts about the new additions on social media.

“Oh hell yeah! Well that's my winner right there. Love Nigel Harman!” one viewer replied.

“My fav!! I love Annabel and her commentary during Wimbledon she's such a sweetheart! X,” another noted.

“Wow, that’s quite the signing too! What a cast – can’t wait!” a third fan added.

As the Strictly lineup usually contains 15 contestants, fans are anticipating that there is just one signing left to be unveiled.

Credit: BBC Strictly

The lineup has slowly been revealed since last week. Corrie actress Ellie Leach, Paralympian Jody Cody and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier were announced yesterday as part of this year’s competition.

Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, Love Island alum Zara McDermott and TV presenter Angela Scanlon will also be taking to the dance floor next month.

Rounding out this year’s lineup are DJ Eddie Kadi, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Bad Education actor Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon and Sherlock star Amanda Abbington.