Strictly fans react as line-up for Christmas special is revealed

Strictly Come Dancing have announced the celebrities that will take part in the Christmas special this year.

The first three famous faces that will be taking to the dancefloor this festive season have been revealed and their professional dancing partners have also been shared with the public.

Just like the main show, these contestants will have to perform a routine with their dance partner for judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, and battle it out to be crowned Christmas Champion 2023.

The first celeb to be announced is history broadcaster Dan Snow. He will be dancing alongside Nadiya Bychkova.

Next, journalist and BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent will be putting on her dancing shoes to perform with Graziano Di Prima.

The third contestant that has been revealed for now is EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick. Jamie will be dancing with pro Nancy Xu.

The contestants have opened up about joining the line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, detailing their excitment and fear for the show.

Dan admitted “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”.

Sally revealed, “I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. I'm hoping the judges will be kind – and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night”.

Jamie then explained, “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years' Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer… get me on that dancefloor!”.

The remaining line-up for the Christmas special will be announced on It Takes Two tonight, Thursday, November 23.

Viewers can look forward to watching the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.