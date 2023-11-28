Strictly fans react as Layton Williams makes new relationship public

Layton Williams has got a new beau!

After subtly dropping hints of a new romance, the Strictly Come Dancing star has finally gone public with his mystery boyfriend.

Taking to his Instagram account, Layton chose to use his boyfriend’s birthday as an opportunity to celebrate his affection for him.

The 29-year-old posted two photos of the couple – one being a sweet snap of their first meeting at Glastonbury music festival, and the other showcasing the pair enjoying a romantic night at the AIRE Ancient Baths in Covent Garden, London.

“Birthday boy… How it started vs How it's going,” Layton teased in the caption of his post.

Meanwhile, the TV star also chose to take to his Instagram stories to post another photo of the pair, with an extra message.

“Happy Birthday to my fave! #HardLaunch but no @ coz ya’ll are too nosey,” he wrote, confirming that he will be keeping his partner’s identity private.

Many Strictly fans have since taken to Layton’s comments section to congratulate him on his relationship.

Credit: Layton William Instagram

“Aww how lovely, woop it’s the hard launch!” one fan exclaimed.

“Love seeing you so happy!!” another replied.

“Aww… happy bday to your love,” a third fan added.

Last month, Layton chose to confirm on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast that he was dating someone new, but that he would be keeping it private.

"I've got a man, you know, it's new though, it's only been a soft launch on Instagram," he hinted.

Confirmation of Layton’s new relationship comes after the star was dangerously close to losing his position in this year's Strictly competition.

The Bad Education actor, who is currently partnered up with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, found himself in the dance off over the weekend, along with Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and her dance partner Carlos Gu.

In the end, three of Strictly’s judges chose to save Layton and Nikita, putting them through to this Saturday’s quarter-final.