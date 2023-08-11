Strictly fans exclaim as final contestant in lineup is revealed

The Strictly Come Dancing lineup is officially complete!

Over the past week, the team behind the hit BBC One dancing competition has been revealing the 15 celebrities that will be taking to the dance floor this year.

Now, Strictly producers have finally confirmed the fifteenth and final contestant that will be competing in this autumn’s season.

Former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis has been unveiled as part of this year’s Strictly lineup.

In their announcement post for the 69-year-old, the Strictly team exclaimed: “Actor, comedian, game show host, now Les Dennis is adding #Strictly star to his legendary TV career”.

Joining Les on the dance floor this year will be Casualty actor Nigel Harman, former tennis champion Annabel Croft, Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, Paralympian Jody Cody and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, radio presenter Nikita Kanda and Love Island alum Zara McDermott will also be donning the sequins for the upcoming Strictly series.

Credit: BBC

Rounding out this year’s lineup are TV presenter Angela Scanlon, DJ Eddie Kadi, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Bad Education actor Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon and Sherlock star Amanda Abbington.

Now that the casting announcements are finally complete, many of Strictly’s diehard fans have since been taking to social media to express their thoughts on its final recruitment, as well as the overall cast.

“I’m loving this line up this year! How is Les 70 though! Wow!” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

“Loving this line up – will be supporting Les, Ryan Thomas and Bobby xx,” another revealed.

“So excited for this year now,” a third fan exclaimed.

The 21st season of Strictly Come Dancing is due to launch next month, with a return date soon to be announced.

Audiences can expect a very special launch episode before the season goes live, where fans will get a first look at the celebs in their costumes, as well as the reveals of which professional dancer each contestant will be paired with.