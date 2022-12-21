Strictly dancer Amy Dowden reveals body shaming experiences

*Trigger warning for discussion of body image issues below*

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has been sharing her experiences of body shaming as a result of living with Crohn’s disease.

The 32-year-old recently launched a brand-new podcast with the BBC, titled Body Shaming and Me. In promotion for her podcast, the Strictly star has decided to open up about how the impact of Crohn’s disease has affected her appearance.

“I have experienced body shaming. I take steroids and it makes me put on weight,” Amy revealed. “I'm taking eight steroids a day to keep me out of hospital. When people online say ‘she has thunder thighs’, it hurts.”

Amy was first diagnosed with Crohn’s at the age of 11. The condition is currently incurable and is a lifelong one, causing parts of the digestive system to become inflamed.

In her podcast, Amy expressed how the invisible disease can give off untrue perceptions to the naked eye.

“Although the condition isn't visible from the outside, some of the symptoms and medication can have an effect on the way I look – it's something I've been body shamed about and that hurts,” Amy admitted.

“My Crohn's flare-ups are frustrating and annoying without everybody else bringing it to your attention – and it's even worse when it's comments from people you don't know. It really sticks with me,” she said candidly.

In a devastating example, Amy recounted a story from her early twenties, when she was taking part in a dance competition after completing a higher dose of steroids, causing her body to bloat.

“I remember walking onto the floor and this professional dancer shouted out ‘she's got a fat bottom’ and a ‘thick middle’ – well, that's the polite way of saying it. That comment has stayed with me for the rest of my life and when I go on steroids, it's the first thing I hear,” Amy admitted heartbreakingly.

However, Amy wants the guests on her podcast to inspire others with disabilities to be comfortable in their own skin. “They have accepted their conditions, they haven't tried to change for the public and I think that's so important to anybody with a disability who just wants to be themselves,” she insisted.

Well done to Amy for promoting such an important topic!