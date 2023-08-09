Strictly confirm two soap stars and Paralympian as part of lineup

Three new celebs have just been confirmed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing!

Actress Ellie Leach, Paralympian Jody Cody and actor Bobby Brazier have been announced as the next additions to this year’s Strictly lineup.

Ellie is best known for her role as Faye Windass in Coronation Street, while Bobby joined the cast of EastEnders last year as Freddie Slater. Additionally, Jody Cundy has found success at the Paralympics, winning eight Gold medals across swimming and cycling.

Earlier today, the team behind the hit BBC dancing competition took to social media to reveal their new contestants.

Following Ellie’s unveiling, the Strictly team penned: “Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach has a new storyline… #Strictly 2023!”

Meanwhile, the producers celebrated Jody’s addition by writing: “He’s won Gold, Silver and Bronze. Now Paralympian Jody Cundy has set his sights on glitter with a place on #Strictly 2023!”

Later on, the team marked Bobby’s arrival by exclaiming: “From the Slater family to the #Strictly family, say hello to @bbceastenders Bobby Brazier!”

Many of Strictly’s professional dancers and former celebs have since been celebrating the newcomers’ arrivals.

“You’re gonna have a ball baby girl xx,” gushed Ellie’s fellow Corrie alum Kym Marsh, who took part in Strictly last year.

“Yessssss @jody_cundy cannot wait to see your dance moves x,” replied Jody’s fellow Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds, who also competed in Strictly in 2022.

“welcome to the sparkly world of Strictly,” added pro dancer Dianne Buswell, who has joined the pros lineup for her seventh season.

This year’s Strictly cast started to be revealed last week. So far, Jody, Ellie and Bobby will be joined by Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, Love Island alum Zara McDermott and TV presenter Angela Scanlon.

DJ Eddie Kadi, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Bad Education actor Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon and Sherlock star Amanda Abbington have also been previously announced for this year’s lineup.

Strictly Come Dancing is due to launch back on our screens next month.