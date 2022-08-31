Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two hosts announced for this year’s show

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two have confirmed their hosts for this year and fans of the Strictly companion show will be delighted to see the return of Rylan Clarke and Janette Manrara.

BBC confirmed the news, stating, “Former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara and broadcaster Rylan are both confirmed to return as co-hosts of Strictly- It Takes Two”.

The companion programme shows the behind-the-scenes of Strictly Come Dancing and will feature, “all the backstage gossip, training room titbits and latest Strictly news, plus exclusive interviews with the contestants, professional dancers, judges and behind the scenes team, expert analysis and celebrity guest panels”.

Guess who’s back? Janette Manrara and Rylan return to host #Strictly – It Takes Two in September

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two has aired every weeknight since 2019 with Rylan as host. Previous hosts include Zoe Ball and Claudia Winkleman. Janette joined the presenting team in 2021 and will join Rylan again this year!

Rylan revealed, “I’m so excited to be back at Strictly- It Takes Two for my fourth year. I absolutely love being part of the show”.

“I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the back stage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza. We can’t wait to start”.

Janette said, “I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan! I'm very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!”.

Fans of the show are delighted to see the return of Rylan and Janette, with one fan saying, “Good, love these two together!”.

A second fan wrote, “Wuhoo, more of Janette please, she knows what she’s talking about”. “So happy they’re back”, added another.

Get your dancing shoes ready because It Takes Two returns on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday, September 26, with Strictly Come Dancing returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 17.