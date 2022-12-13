Strictly Come Dancing finalists react to latest voting result

The final of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition is just days away!

Last night, the remaining five contestants were whittled down to four, as the series’ finalists were revealed.

Following a dance-off between actor Will Mellor and singer Fleur East, it was decided by the four judges that Will and his partner Nancy Xu would not be making it to this year’s final.

“I’ll take whatever I’ve learnt from this show forward into whatever I do, because it shows you can achieve more than you think,” Will gushed in his exit interview with presenter Tess Daly. “I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this.”

After Will and Nancy’s departure from this year’s series was revealed, the final four contestants were able to express their joy and excitement upon reaching the grand final.

In a video posted to Strictly’s social media pages, the four finalists shared their elation with the Strictly fanbase.

“We’re through to the final of Strictly Come Dancing!”, exclaimed 35-year-old Fleur, who was saved by three of the judges following the dreaded dance-off.

“Everything that we’ve, you know, been through in this competition was so worth it because that feeling is just, like, it’s a win in itself,” said CBBC actress and singer Molly Rainford, who has overcome the tension-filled dance-off four times throughout this year’s competition.

“I just had a really good time yesterday [dancing in the semi-finals], and I just want to enjoy this week as well,” wished Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton. “It’s about the memories, right?”

“We’re grateful, we’re thankful,” expressed wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin, who topped the semi-final’s leaderboard with performances of a Charleston and a Waltz. “Thank you to everybody, and hopefully, we’ll do you proud on the final.”

Strictly fans will be able to watch this year’s grand final when it returns to its usual time slot this Saturday, December 17, on BBC One at 7:05pm.