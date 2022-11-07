Strictly celebs get emotional about last night’s elimination

The Strictly celebs have been left heartbroken by last night’s elimination!

On Sunday night’s results show, it was revealed that retired Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds would be the sixth contestant to leave the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

Although Ellie and her dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin. received their highest score to date of 33 points from the judges, it was not enough to save them from the dreaded dance-off, alongside former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford.

In the end, all four Strictly judges chose to save Molly and her partner Carlos Gu, forcing Ellie’s time in the ballroom to come to an end.

Speaking to presenter Tess Daly, the 27-year-old swimming champion expressed how much Strictly has meant to her. “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life changing really,” she admitted.

Ellie went on to praise her professional partner. “I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence,” she gushed. “And all of you guys – the Pros. Every single one of you who’ve been part of this Strictly.”

Taking to Instagram after the show, Nikita showcased how much admiration he has for Ellie. “Our Strictly journey came to an end. Earlier than we wanted, but boy I’ve loved every single moment with you,” he wrote in his caption, alongside numerous snaps of the pair’s time together.

“You’re the most beautiful, pure, sincere, genuine, loving human. I may have taught you dancing but you taught me so much about compassion, sincerity, love and so much about life,” the 24-year-old continued. “Keep doing incredible things the way you do”.

“Not sure what I’ll do without you talking to me non stop for a whole day,” he added teasingly.

The pair’s fellow Strictly stars have gathered together to express their shock and devastation at their departure.

“You pair. A pleasure to be around,” penned Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton. “A joy to watch. A privilege to share a dance floor with.”

“such an incredible partnership, you’ve been amazing x”, wrote Molly Rainford, who beat Ellie and Nikita in the dance-off.

“you two! Way to early! Such a wonderful partnership xxx we will miss you both!”, commented pro dancer Jowita Przystal.

Viewers can catch the next installment of Strictly this Saturday, November 12, on BBC One at 6:55pm.