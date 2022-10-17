Strictly cast express shock at latest eliminated contestant

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing have been expressing their disbelief at the latest contestant to leave the competition.

In last night’s episode of the BBC dancing competition, singer Matt Goss was voted out after competing in the dance-off with presenter and actress Kym Marsh.

For his final dance, the 54-year-old performed a jive to All Shook Up by Elvis Presley, with his professional partner, Nadiya Bychkova.

Matt scored just 20 points from the judges on Saturday night, and in the dance-off, all four judges chose to save Kym and her partner, Graziano Di Prima.

Taking to Instagram last night, Nadiya wanted to express her sadness that her time in the competition with Matt has come to an end.

“I am so grateful I got to teach and to dance with this incredible man, a music icon. But more importantly I got to know real you @mattgoss,” she wrote, alongside a video of the pair’s final interview with presenter Tess Daly.

“We were stood there, watching Kim dancing in the dance off, and he was saying: 'as a gentleman, I can’t compete with a lady @marsh_kym, with a friend'", Nadiya admitted.

“He loves and cares about each and everyone there @bbcstrictly it was difficult to compete for him, because he didn’t want anyone to leave the competition,” Nadiya continued with pride. “He is a real gentleman and more.”

The professional dancer finished off her caption with a loving message to Matt. “I couldn’t be more proud of you partner. And I feel so lucky now I have a friend like you in this world.”

Fellow Strictly stars have since commented their shock and sadness at Matt’s exit from the show.

“He’s a true gentleman,” wrote Kym Marsh. “I am so proud to call him my friend! @mattgoss love ya darling xx”.

“Keep spreading kindness and light Matt !”, added Strictly pro Katya Jones. “You will be missed x”

“Such a kind gentle soul @mattgoss,” commented pro dancer Amy Dowden. “going to miss you xxxxx”.

You can see the remaining Strictly stars taking to the dance floor once again this Saturday, October 22, on BBC One at 6:40pm.