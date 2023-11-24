Strictly announce final stars joining Christmas special line-up

The remaining contestants to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special have been announced.

The first three famous faces taking to the dance floor have already been revealed as history broadcaster Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

Now, the final stars that will be battling it out in order to be crowned the Christmas Champion 2023 were announced on It Takes Two. The professional dance partners that they will be competing with were also shared with the public.

First up, actress Tillie Amartey will be putting on her dance shoes to perform alongside pro Neil Jones.

Rugby player Danny Cipriani will also be taking part in the show with his dance partner Jowita Przystał.

The sixth and final contestant joining the Christmas special line-up is Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan. She will be dancing with Gorka Marquez.

The celebrities will have to perform in front of judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, as well as a voting studio audience, as they hope to win the Christmas trophy.

Speaking about competing in this year’s special, the contestants revealed their excitement to be taking part in the show.

Tillie revealed, “My family have been avid fans of Strictly since forever so no pressure! The nerves are real, but I am SUPER excited to bring some much-needed joy to the telly while I shimmy and sparkle my two left feet through the Christmas special!”.

Danny then admitted, “I’ve always enjoyed the concept of Strictly Come Dancing, it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d do. After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations. Strictly brings joy to everyone’s living rooms, being a part of that for Christmas Day will be special”.

Keisha also commented, “I am so excited to be taking part, and over Christmas too, my favourite time of the year! I am looking forward to learning some new moves and embracing the dancefloor!”.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.