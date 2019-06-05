Stranger Things’ newbie Francesca Reale dishes on Season 3

It's almost here, guys.

Grab your Eggos, as it's time to head to Hawkins, Indiana and visit the Upside Down.

But this time, it's the summer of 1985 and Mike, Eleven and co are all grown-up.

We have a season chock-full of drama to look forward to – as well as a few new faces.

One of those is Francesca Reale, who plays Heather, a lifeguard at the local pool.

The 24-year-old opened up about joining the Netflix phenomenon and what we can expect from this season – and we are BUZZING.

She can't say much because the plot is under wraps but she did reveal a thing or two including resident bad boy Billy Hargrove, who works at the pool with her character.

She said, ''I think they have a more complicated relationship than it what's being teased and I'm excited about that.''

WE. NEED. MORE. DETAILS.

Describing the season in three words that are unique to the season, she said, ''Summer. It's a lot different from other seasons, it's a lot brighter, they're outside a lot more. But they also found a way to make summer eerie, which is great.''

The second word was ''Tension. There's a lot of really tense moments.''

The third was, ''Twisty and turny. I was very like *gasps* Calm-sad-angry. I just went through all these emotions reading.''

If this hasn't got us hungry for more titbits of information then nothing else will, right?

Stranger Things 3 hits Netflix on July 4.