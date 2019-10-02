Stormi Webster wore the cutest dress to the Bieber’s wedding

Plenty of famous faces attended the wedding of Justin and Hailey Bieber on Monday, but there was one very special (and very little) guest in attendance.

Stormi Webster joined her mum, Kylie Jenner at the celebration and she looked too cute for words.

Kylie shared a photo of her daughter, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, in the most darling pink dress. Stormi looks like a little ballerina in the pink tulle and sequin dress. The youngster's dress was designed by Isabella Couture.

The one-year-old gave her mama a kiss in the heartwarming snap that was taken before the wedding in South Carolina.

Ever the cool kid, Stormi wore a pair of white Nike sneakers and white socks with her pink gown.

Kylie looked every inch the goddess in a striking gold gown and metallic strappy heels.

The business woman is currently taking a break from her relationship with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott.

It was confirmed that the parents have decided to spend some time apart after being together for the past two years.

A source told People, “They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

It is understood the couple went their separate ways a number of weeks ago. Kylie and Travis were last pictured together at the premiere of his documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly at the end of August.

The couple have been together since the summer of 2017.