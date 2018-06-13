Storm Hector: Met Éireann issue weather warnings for 10 counties

We've been too lucky with the weather lately, but sadly our luck is about to change.

Met Eireann have issued a weather warning ahead of stormy conditions tonight.

The Emerald Isle can expect heavy rain and gale force winds tonight and tomorrow.

Weather warnings have been issued for Wind

The Map shows counties affected by these warnings. See https://t.co/sLGHpXxrhm for details. pic.twitter.com/DoNap8DTJL — Met Éireann Warnings (@MetEire_Warning) June 12, 2018

The status orange warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo, while a status yellow warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry.

'On Wednesday evening and night and for a time on Thursday morning, south to southwest winds veering westerly, associated with Storm Hector, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with gusts of 110 to 125 km/hr. Winds will be strongest in coastal areas,' say Met Eireann.

The weather warning will remain in place until tomorrow.

Things are expected to brighten up in time for the weekend.