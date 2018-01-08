Stop everything! You can now stay at this GoT themed ice hotel

The final series of Game of Thrones may be over a year away, but fans of the hit HBO show won't have to wait that long before returning to Westeros.

While most of us are dreaming of sandy beaches and sky-high temperatures, some GoT fans are preparing themselves for a uniquely freezing experience as they book into Finland's first ever Thrones– themed ice hotel.

A post shared by SnowVillage (@snowvillagefinland) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:15am PST

Sitting at the centre of Lapland's SnowVillage, the famous Snow Hotel boasts 25 snow rooms and suites as well as an Ice Restaurant, Ice Bar, Ice Chapel and outdoor galleries of snow ice and art, every inch of which has been inspired by the popular fantasy series.

It's a dream getaway for any devoted Game of Thrones fan – if you can get past the -5C sleeping temperatures that is.

But, there's a catch.

A post shared by SnowVillage (@snowvillagefinland) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:13am PST

Just like all good things, Finland's GoT ice hotel won't last forever.

As temperatures begin to rise the structure will melt away for another year, when a new theme will be born.

The SnowVillage will remain open until Sunday, April 8 – meaning you'll need to act fast if you want to book a spot.

For more information click here.