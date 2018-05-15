Stop everything! There’s a Pretty Little Liars spin-off in the works

Pretty Little Liars may have ended almost a year ago, but the saga looks set to continue after Freeform confirmed there's a spin-off series in the works.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist has been picked up for a 10-episode series and is set to feature some familiar faces.

The new series will see both Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprise their roles as Alison and Mona.

Also starring in the highly anticipated spin-off is Sofia Carson (Disney’s Descendants), Sydney Park (The Walking Dead), newcomer Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King (The Widow), Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl), and Hayley Erin (General Hospital).

The Perfectionist is set Beacon Heights – a seemingly perfect suburban town where a group of college students struggle with their 'overachiever' status.

When news of the town's first ever murder comes to the forefront, viewers discover that each Perfectionist hides “a secret, a lie, and an alibi.”

While no official release date has been set, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist is set to debut sometime in 2019.

Until then we'll be binge-watching PLL in preparation!