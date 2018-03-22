Stop EVERYTHING! There’s a free wine fountain in Italy, so off we go

This is not a drill!

A special fountain with a constant flow of red wine has officially opened just east of Rome, in the Abruzzo region of Italy.

But wait, there's more…

Not only is there now 24-hour-access to a red wine fountain in this region, but it is TOTALLY FREE!

The location of the free wine is along the Cammino di San Tommaso, a route that thousands of pilgrims and tourists take from Rome to Ortona.

A post on the village's Facebook page reads, “Fountain of Wine is a welcome, the Fountain of Wine is poetry.”

SPOILER: they have said that the fountain is not to be used for “drunkards” or “louts.”

That rules me out so…