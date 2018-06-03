Stop everything! There’s a Father Ted MUSICAL in the works

It's been 22 years since the cult series aired its final episode, but now Father Ted is back and better than ever!

The show's creator, Graham Linehan, announced yesterday that he is working on a Father Ted musical with the help of the series' co-writer Arthur Mathews and musician Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy.

He also revealed that the stage show, called Pope Ted – The Father Ted Musical, would follow Ted as he leaves Craggy Island to take up his new role as Pope.

‘Pope Ted—The Father Ted Musical’ written by Arthur Mathews and myself, music by Neil Hannon, is almost written. I just thought you’d like to know. THIS IS NOT A DRILL! — Graham YES Linehan (@Glinner) June 2, 2018

He told the BBC yesterday: "It's like putting on an old pair of slippers. I didn't want to do anything like this until the right idea came along, and when Trump won and Corbyn won, I kind of thought: 'Maybe Ted has a chance.'"

"Obviously we're pulling some shenanigans to get him into that position but I think the shenanigans are entertaining enough that people won't mind."

Linehan kept tight lipped about who would take on the legendary leading role, and refused to confirm whether any old stars would be making an appearance.

However, he did say that the production would definitely be coming to Dublin.

It is not yet known where the musical will debut, but it is expected to be stage-ready sometime next year.