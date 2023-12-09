Stocking filler gift guide: the best Christmas stocking fillers for less than €10

'Tis the season of giving and receiving, and that can often feel like a daunting task especially if you're running out of time and you've gone over budget already. So, whether you're shopping on a budget this year or searching for that last-minute Christmas present for your loved ones, then these stocking fillers for under €10 are a great solution and a thoughtful touch that won't break the bank.

Stocking fillers are the perfect fit for the office Secret Santa too and they can be an excellent token of appreciation for someone you'd like to thank this year. We know it can often be a struggle to find the right gift on a budget. Our SHEmazing edit of the best stocking fillers all cost €10 or under and there's something for everyone . So that's your Christmas shopping = sorted!

Nuxe Roll & Glow Cracker – RRP €9.50

Rediscover Huile Prodigieuse Or in a roll-on (8ml) version to carry with you wherever you go to illuminate your face and décolleté with a touch of glow. The new “Cracker” design is ideal to put under the tree or on your table decoration as a little treat for guests. The Cracker contains: One Roll-On Huile Prodigieuse Or 8ml. Nuxe products are widely available online at Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide.

essie Fall 2023 Collection – RRP €8.21

Turn off the wellness podcast and boost the bass. There’s no point in faking it – show them how you really feel in these six new essie shades from the limited edition fall 2023 collection. tomorrow is a new day so leave all your worries on the dancefloor and dance ‘til dawn in these bold vegan shades. Available from all good pharmacies and salons nationwide.

Alphabet Make Up Bag by M&S Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €8.25

Choose their initial for this make-up bag for a practical yet personalised gift they'll love. The zipped bag has space to store all their beauty essentials and comes in a plush velvet fabric with soft quilting. The letter stands out on the front in gold embroidery for a luxurious finish. Available from M&S Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge + Ornament Case – RRP €7, value €8.49

What better way to celebrate the festive season than a beauty-themed ornament? The perfect stocking stuffer, or Christmas tree accessory, the Miracle Complexion Sponge and Ornament Case is ideal for your makeup-loving bestie. Featuring the #1 Miracle Complexion Sponge encased in the brand’s travel case for on-the-go top-ups. Available nationwide including Dunnes Stores Beauty and all good pharmacies.

Helen James Considered Wild Rhubarb Candle from Dunnes Stores – RRP €8

Handmade in Ireland using a beeswax blend, this beautifully scented Wild Rhubarb candle from Helen James comes sealed in a glass jar and ready to deliver 60 hours of sweet and invigorating aromas. Also available in Grapefruit and Clementine fragrances too. Brought to you by Irish designer Helen James, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Nivea Happy Kisses Lip Balm Gift – RRP €7.50

Indulge in the delightful Nivea Rainbow Lip Collection, a perfect gift featuring three moisturizing lip balms in an adorable Llama vibes box – an ideal stocking filler. The set includes Nivea Original Care with natural Jojoba Oil, Nivea Soft Rosé enriched with Rose extract for 24-hour moisture, and Nivea Hydro Care with Aloe Vera for a refreshing lip treat. A thoughtful and irresistibly charming gift set for keeping lips smooth and moisturized all day. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Incredible Socks adult socks – RRP €9.95

Incredible Socks is an Irish brand revolutionising socks with style, sustainability and positive social impact at the fore. What sets Incredible Socks apart from the competition is their commitment to giving back. 50c from every sale goes to one of their charity partners. The partners will be the Bombay Teen Challenge and Jigsaw. Incredible Socks also support Focus Ireland with product donations for their homeless communities. Buy here.

Francis Brennan The Collection, Ivory Sheep Hot Water Bottle from Dunnes Stores – RRP €10

The cutest way to stay cosy in bed, this cuddly sheep will warm toes and bring a smile every night! Francis Brennan the Collection is available exclusively at Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Q+A Grapefruit Multi-Balm – RRP €8

A multi use hero that is essential in every lip routine or troublesome dry skin routine, to protect and prevent dry skin or chapped lips. Smart shoppers love a product that covers lots of concerns. The Grapefruit Multi-Balm from Q+A is a calming, moisturising and soothing formula that is packed with antioxidants to protect lips and skin. Slather this on your chapped lips, use as a cuticle protector, or on dry patches on the skin. Buy here.

A Hundred Words for Grand by Kunak McGann (published by O’Brien Press) – RRP Hardback €8.99

Want to know how to win friends and influence people, Irish style? A collection of words and phrases that showcase our famed gift of the gab, from fond greetings and terms of endearment to slaps on the back and typically understated compliments. For chancers and legends, mad yokes and fine things. Sure lookit, why not give it a lash? Buy here.

Bróga Brothers Comfort Range of Insoles – RRP from €4.99

With the December party season just around the corner, the Bróga Brothers Comfort Range of Insoles is the perfect companion for those looking to dance the night away without sacrificing comfort. This range includes six remarkable products: Invisible Gel Cushions, Heel Gel Cushions, Heel Gel Liners, Leather Insoles Ultra-Thin Gel Insoles and Fresh Insoles. This range is a shoe in to be very popular in convenience shops as people keep their heels and their standards high for party season! Buy here.

Kilkenny Design Exclusive Torc Cinnamon & Clove Candle – RRP €10 (was €17)

Infuse the season with joy using our Spiced Cinnamon & Clove, a delightful blend of spice, sweetness, and festive cheer. Grated clove and bergamot base accentuate the top notes of spiced cinnamon and apple, creating a comforting fragrance reminiscent of the holiday season. Sweet and woody, it brings cheer during the day and solace on cold winter nights. Buy from Kilkenny Design here.

Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk for All Hair Types – RRP €5.95

The KLORANE Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk (50ml) is a perfect gift for all hair types. It effortlessly refreshes and revitalizes hair, providing a clean, voluminous look. With its convenient travel size, it's an essential beauty companion for on-the-go freshness and gorgeous hair anytime, anywhere. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Storyderm Sheet Masks – RRP €6.90

The Storyderm sheet masks are the budget friendly way to experience a salon level treatment at home for a fraction of the cost – and you get to stay in your pyjamas. Created and manufactured in skincare mecca Korea this selection of masks are drenched with quality skin-loving and glow-enhancing ingredients, from peptides which promote collagen production, to Vitamin C which is a powerful brightening antioxidant.

Six options depending on your skin needs: Ultra Peptide Mask, EGF Advanced Cell Mask, Princess Shine Mask, Timemachine Calming Mask, O2 White Mask and Vitamin C Brightening Mask. Buy here

Wine Set from Flying Tiger Copenhagen, in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €9

Elevate your wine experience with our must-have decorative Wine Set, perfect for wine enthusiasts and an excellent gift idea. This bottle-shaped box includes a pour spout, drip ring and a wine opener for a seamless wine pouring experience. Crafted with stainless steel, plastic, silicone, and polyester, the set guarantees durability. A practical and stylish gift. Available from Flying Tiger Copenhagen in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Essie Hard to Resist Advanced Nail Strengthener Clear – RRP currently €9.74, normally €12.99

A practical but brilliant stocking filler – a strengthening treatment to care for and protect weak, damaged nails. Formulated with MSM technology, this clear tint formula strengthens soft, damaged nails while making nails visibly healthier after 3 days. Available from Boots.ie and all good pharmacies nationwide.

Rimmel Thrill Seeker Glassy Gloss – RRP €5.99

Get instantly fuller-looking lips with glassy shine with Rimmel London Thrill Seeker Glassy Gloss. Its vegan formula contains hyaluronic acid and an antioxidant complex that's super hydrating and nourishing for healthy-looking lips. Rimmel’s boldest lip cushiony doe foot applicator scoops up just the right amount of this hydrating gloss to give you a seamless application. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Magnetic Notepad from Zara Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €6.99

Zara Home at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is a haven for home enthusiasts, offering a diverse array of quality decor, furnishings, and kitchen essentials. This holiday season, it transforms into a festive gifting treasure trove, providing an exquisite selection of unique and stylish items, making it the go-to destination for Christmas shopping. This notepad with magnetic back is a stylish stocking filler with 160 pages – perfect for those new year resolution list! It comes in green, blue or cream. Available from Zara Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Profusion Cosmetics Merry & Bright Nail Polish Set – RRP €9.00, worth €13.00

The person who receives this Profusion Cosmetics Gift can prepare to dazzle with the five pieces Gel Effect Nail Polish Set. The long-lasting, fast-drying polishes are highly pigmented and dry to a glossy gel-like finish. Shake well before use. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Buioch's Luxurious Hot Chocolate – RRP €10

Indulge in Buioch's Luxurious Hot Chocolate, a winter's retreat in every sip. Meticulously crafted, this rich blend combines dark chocolate flakes, cocoa powder, and a touch of vanilla for pure decadence. Whether paired with traditional hot milk or a modern alternative like oat milk, it promises a sumptuous experience. Rooted in Irish traditions and eco-friendly packaging, this hot chocolate is a heartfelt homage to winter stories. Supporting the Cocoa Horizons initiative, each sip fosters sustainability and empowers cocoa farming communities, creating a vegetarian-friendly delight. Buy here.

Boxed Sweater Mug from Dunnes Stores – RRP €6

Pair the above Buioch Hot Chocolate with this delightful mug! This fun mug is designed like a sweater and boxed with a pompom on top. An ideal gift solution. Buy here.

Avène Cicalfate Restorative Lip Cream – RRP €8.25

Tailored to dermatological care, this Avène Lip Cream is a small but thoughtful Christmas gift, especially for those struggling with sore and chapped lips. The Avène Cicalfate Restorative Lip Cream is a fast-absorbing lip balm designed to nourish, protect, and repair dry lips and specific areas of the skin. Formulated for sensitive skin, this lip balm shields against external aggressors like cold weather and cleaning products. Its water-resistant formula ensures enduring nourishment and protection for delicate lips, making it an ideal gift for individuals prone to chapped and irritated lips. Buy here.

Adult Slipper Socks at Aldi – €5.99

Give the gift of cozy warmth with Avenue Navy Slipper Socks for adults. Featuring fleece lining, these stylish and comfortable socks are perfect for staying warm during the winter chill. Treat their feet with these slipper socks. Instore now.

Sleep Gift Set from Carraig Donn, Swan Centre – RRP €9.95

A small gift with an exceptional price, this Sleep Gift Set from Carraig Donn includes a pillow spray and eye mask. It’s an ideal selfcare gift that comes beautifully packaged and ready to gift. Buy here or visit Carraig Donn, Swan Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri – RRP €6.99 / £4.99

Indulge in the perfect gift with Sally Hansen Insta-Dri. Drying in just 60 seconds and requiring a single step, it's the ideal on-the-go nail solution. This formulation includes a base and topcoat for extended wear and offers full-coverage, streak-free shine. The deep forest green shade, C-hill Out, complements cozy knits, while the lighter Later Alligator provides a subtle touch of green. Transition seamlessly from Autumn to Winter with the trendy burnt orange shade, Catch me if you Clam. Ensure your loved ones stay in style through changing seasons with this convenient and trendy nail care gift. Available all major pharmacies nationwide.

Clairol Nice’n Easy Permanent Root Touch-Up – RRP €8.50

This is a permanent solution that blends with leading shades – even salon shades – in just 10 minutes. No roots, no greys, no extra trip to the salon. This is perfect for between-salon visits, or if you need to stretch out the time between salon visits. It takes just 10 minutes to apply and lasts up to 3 weeks. Buy here.

And now you can get INSTANT coverage and volume with Clairol Nice’n Easy Root Touch Up 2-in-1 spray €11.99. This 2-in-1 spray blends colour pigments to give instant grey root coverage and it also uses micro-volumizers to instantly give a boost of volume like no other touch-up spray on the market. It can be used on your salon colour, and on any type of hair & texture. Buy here.