Stock up now! Online beauty retailer Daisy Belle offering 20% discount

If you love a good bargain as much as us, then listen up! One of our favourite online retailers has just announced a host of amazing new offers and they’re not to be missed.

Daisybelle.ie is home to over 80 local and international brands ranging from NUK to Bondi Sands to Sanctuary Spa. With just a few clicks, all your beauty and baby essentials will be delivered directly to your door.

It really is your one-stop-shop for all your skincare, makeup, haircare and tanning needs, featuring the best brands in the beauty industry. That’s not all though, as it also offers much-loved dental care products, nail and foot care products, along with health and wellbeing items, like vitamin D capsules, essential oils, liquid collagen and more.

Daisybelle.ie also sell a range of baby essentials and postpartum must-haves, like sippy cups and baby bottles, baby bubble bath and child-friendly body wash and haircare, a postpartum wash bottle, post-birth relief spray, nipple cream and so much more.

The online retailer is also proud to say that all orders are lovingly packed and dispatched in Ireland with free shipping on orders over €40.

What’s more, shoppers are now encouraged to join the club! Daisybelle.ie loyalty programme offers its members benefits including club member exclusives and much more.

As if that wasn’t enough Daisybelle.ie is now offering shoppers a fantastic lineup of bundles across their beauty, baby and wellness ranges offering great savings across all their iconic brands. Shop www.daisybelle.ie NOW and use code DAISY20 to unlock your limited time offer of 20% off across the site.