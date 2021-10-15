Stock up now! Boots Ireland reveal their top 15 gifts for Christmas

We know that it’s only October and we still have Halloween to get through, but believe it or not the festive season is just around the corner, and soon enough the shops will be packed with shoppers trying to tick everything off their Christmas list.

To get ahead of the game, Boots have shared their top 15 gifts to pick up for a loved one this Christmas. No matter your budget, interests or age, Boots Ireland really do have gifting options to suit everybody!

There are more than 50 exciting new brands available at Boots this Christmas and believe it or not, a whopping 50% of all seasonal gifts are under €15. The much-loved Christmas 3 for 2 will also return for Christmas 2021 and is available across selected gifts.

So, without further ado, here are the top 15 gifts available to buy in Boots stores across Ireland this Christmas.

Bellamianta Glowing Goddess Set – WAS €130 NOW €49.99

Get this seasons’ must have in gifting, with the Bellamianta Glowing Goddess gift set. Featuring a range of Bellamianta fan-favourite tanning and skincare products, discover the very best of Bellamianta with this amazing 8-piece collection.

Gift Set Includes: Glycolic Scrub, Exfoliating Mitt, Self-Tanning Dark Tinted Mousse, Luxury Tanning Mitt, Gradual Moisturiser, Golden Bronzing Powder, Soft synthetic Brush and Illuminating Bronzing Drops

Spotlight Oral Care Made for Smiling Star Buy Gift Set – WAS €135 NOW €59

Spotlight Oral Care is created by sisters and dentists Dr Lisa and Dr Vanessa Creaven. Spotlight Oral Care’s whitening products use the active ingredient Hydrogen Peroxide which is clinically proven to whiten teeth gradually and safely!

Gift Set Includes: 28x Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips, 1x Spotlight Oral Care Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth, 1x Spotlight Oral Care Mouthwash for Whitening Teeth, 1x Spotlight Oral Care Dental Floss for Whitening Teeth, 1x Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Pen, 1x Spotlight Oral Care Bamboo Toothbrush, 3x Spotlight Oral Care Hydrogel Lip Mask, 1x Spotlight Oral Care Satin Eye Mask, 1x Spotlight Oral Care White Jade Facial Roller and 1x Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Facial Cleanser.

Bondi Sands Ultimate Bondi Babe 8 Piece Gift Set – WAS €130 NOW €49.99

Bondi Sands have launched their first ever Christmas Gift Set! This gift is completely exclusive to Boots and only available while stocks last so don’t miss out! At Bondi Sands they don’t do things by halves, so they have put together the Ultimate Bondi Babe 8 Piece Gift Set, which contains all the self-tan essentials to experience a sun-kissed tan every time.

Gift Set Includes: 1 x Dark Self-Tanning Foam 200ml, 1 x Aero Aerated Self-Tanning Foam One Hour Express 225ml, 1 x Aero Aerated Self-Tanning Foam Liquid Gold 225ml, 1 x Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk 375ml, 1 x Self Tan Eraser 200ml, 1 x GLO Matte One Day Tan 100ml, 1 x GLO Lights Bronze 25ml and 1 x Application Mitt.

Sculpted by Aimee, The Perfect Present – WAS €115 NOW €55

Look at what’s inside our perfect present this year at amazing value!

Gift Set Includes: x1 Beauty Blocks Perfect Palette, x1 Perfecting Duo Brush, x1 Eyeliner Duo, x1 Beauty Base and x1 Undressed Lip Duo.

Inglot Light Up the Night Set – WAS €122 NOW €49

Add a touch of magic to the holidays this year with the Ultimate, Limited-Edition, Boots Exclusive Makeup Set from Inglot Cosmetics. Featuring 8 Skin, Eye and Lip Products including a Brand New, Exclusive Eyeshadow Palette and a Glamorous Makeup Bag.

Gift Set Includes: 1x Inglot’s Iconic Eyeliner Gel in Black (Shade 77), Inglot’s Sell Out Wispy, Curly, Reusable Lashes (30N Lashes), Exclusive Light Up the Night Eyeshadow Palette (Featuring 6 Brand New Shades of Warm Matte and Shimmer Mauves, Glorious Golds and Champagne Highlights), 1x Luxurious Golden Peach Toned Highlighter (Medium Sparkler Shade 33), 1x Inglot’s Volumizing Gloss in Nude Pink (Me Like Gloss Shade 54 – Mini), Inglot’s Iconic, Bestselling Nude Lipliner (Soft Precision Lipliner 63), Inglot’s Smokey Soft Precision Eyeliner in Black (Soft Precision Eyeliner 20).

Vita Liberata, Phenomenal Self Tan Set – WAS €130 NOW €49.99

Vita Liberata create easy-to-use, sunless tanning solutions for your most natural looking glow. The Get the Glow Giftset contains bestsellers worth over €100 and includes all you need to look fabulously bronzed from head to toe.

Gift Set Includes: 1x Face and Body Self- Tan as well as make up products to achieve the most radiant skin finish with a Sunkissed look including Body Blur perfecting body makeup, Beauty Blur skin tone optimiser, Phenomenal 2–3-week Tanning Mousse, Self -Tanning Anti Age Serum drops and Fabulous Self- Tanning Mist. Exclusive to Boots, this giftset containing all you need to get your ultimate glow is £49.99 while stocks last.

bBold, Super Glow Kit 7 Piece Tanning Set – WAS €85 NOW €39.99

Say hello to a new way to glow with bBolds seven piece “Super Glow Kit”. They wanted to ensure they created an extra special gift this year, so they carefully selected their best sellers, including THREE magnificent new products, one of which is an exclusive to Boots.

Gift Set Includes: 1x bBold Mist & Glow Face Mist 100ml, 1x bBold Hello Glow Gradual Tan 250ml, 1x Boots Exclusive! bBold Instant Bronzing Gel 100ml, 1x bBold Smart Mousse 175ml, 1x bBold Body Buffer Brush, 1x bBold Smooth Applicator Glove, 1x bBold Body Beautiful Moisturiser 200ml.

Iconic Bronze, It's A Vibe Set – WAS €85 NOW €39.99

The Iconic Bronze It’s a Vibe 7-piece gift set includes some of their hottest picks yet! It has everything you need for an ultimate head to toe, top glamming Iconic Bronze experience. Their vegan friendly skin boosting tanning products give you a beautiful deep bronzed glow and hydrates your skin after application and ensures an even wear off, paired with a super soft tanning mitt for a streak-free seamless application.

Gift Set Includes: 1x Quick Drying Medium Mousse, 1x Dark Shimmer Instant Tan, 1x New All-Night Lashes, 1x Juicy Lip Gloss, 1x Superstar Sculpt & Glow Palette and a Golden Glow Bronzer.

SOSU Ultimate Lash Kit – WAS €70 NOW €35

It’s a selection of 8 pairs of eyelashes from SOSU and at €70 this would make a perfect Christmas gift for any lash lovers.

Bellamianta x Maura Higgins set – WAS €85 NOW €39.99

You are sure to be in awe of their curated collation of beauty and tanning treasures with Bellamianta Maura’s Signature Glow 4-piece collection. They’ve brought us a gift that will truly thrill all.

Gift Set Includes: Absolutely everything you need for the perfect all over body glow, from a gorgeous Glow Mist for the face to an Illuminating Body Liquid, an Illuminating Powder to set, and the perfect face & body tanning tool for all you beauty connoisseurs.

BPerfect Cosmetics, Who is the Fairest of Them All Giftset – WAS €130 NOW €49.99

You are, because you have it all! A range of cosmetic products that suit everyone. These products can be used for a natural look right through to full glam. Gift Set Includes: 1x Perfect Cosmetics Manifest Aspire Palette (NEW),1x Perfect Cosmetics 10 Second Tan Strawberry Tanning Mousse 200ml: (NEW), 1x Perfect Cosmetics Lash Out Mascara (NEW), 1x Perfect Cosmetics Double Velvet Duo Tanning Mitt Set, 1x Perfect Cosmetics Pout Star Lipstick, 1x Stare Perfect Cosmetics, Pout Line Lip Liner: Kiss Me, 1x Perfect Cosmetics Perfect Prime Eyeshadow Base.

Sunkissed, Ultimate Glow Collection Gift Set – WAS €50 NOW €29.99

Sunkissed Ultimate Glow Collection Gift Set is the ultimate 95% natural tan gift set. The Natural Beauty Collection from Sunkissed contains everything you would need for a head-to-toe glow! From a smooth base to a flawless tan and their stunning makeup to complete your look.

Gift Set Includes: 1x Exfoliating Mitt, 1x Clear Mousse 1 Hour Tan, 1x Self-Tan Mousse Ultra Dark, 1x Gradual Tan Medium-Dark, 1x Facial Tanning Mist, 1x Pure Glow Matte Bronzer, 1x Multi-Peptide Serum.

So Eco, Luxury Makeup Brush Set – WAS €60 NOW €24.99

Enhance your makeup routine and perfect your base with these eco-friendly, cruelty-free & vegan makeup brushes, perfect for any eco-conscious makeup lover. Made from materials that are ethically sourced, recyclable and/or biodegradable. Gift Set Includes: Twelve Makeup Brushes for your Face, Eyes, Brows and Lips.

Blank Canvas Cosmetics, The Big Buy Set – WAS €115 NOW €55

I believe in Santa because he's bringing us the Deluxe Holiday collection this year! Featuring some of the BC family favourite brushes in a rich wine and gold Holiday handle; F20, F40, F90, E20, E27, E42 and E94 with matching standee and BC pocket mirror. The contents of this set may look pretty but they are also the perfect mix of multi-function brushes.

Carter Beauty, Angel Skin Giftset – WAS €50 NOW €19.99

Your Everyday Skin Essentials. Angel Skin Giftset contains everything you need to create that perfect Make-Up Base. Begin your Make-Up routine using the Hold Tight Primer to smooth away pores, texture, and absorb any shine leaving you with a flawless finish ready to begin your routine.

The Boots Exclusive Skin Saviour Palette contains 4 generous pans, including 2 highlighters, 1 blush and 1 bronzer. The dynamic Throw Shade duo features two creamy sticks, one to add definition to the face and the other to conceal. The Get Lit Illuminator can be used on the cheekbone or even the collarbone for that glow. Finish off using the Setting Powder to ensure your Make-Up stays set for whatever the day throws at you! The set includes two brushes to ensure everything you need in one place!

Keeping in line with sustainability, Boots also have a fabulous selection of local Irish gifts available exclusively in most Boots stores nationwide and online at Boots.ie.

All gifts are available on boots.ie, and their Star Gifts with great value on Beauty are filtering through stores weekly. Gifts will also be available for Click and Collect; the service is free for orders made in store or with online purchases over €25.