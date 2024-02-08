Stephen Mulhern speaks out about working on Dancing On Ice

Stephen Mulhern has spoken out about his thoughts on replacing Phillip Schofield as a presenter on Dancing On Ice.

Last month, the TV broadcaster made his debut alongside returning co-host Holly Willoughby, following Phillip’s immediate departure from all ITV projects in May 2023.

Now, as the new series of the hit skating show continues, Stephen has chosen to open up about his experience so far.

In an interview with OK!, the 46-year-old stated: “It’s going really well. I love it because it’s live and anything can happen, there is no delay on the show. Whereas, if something goes wrong on Deal Or No Deal, for example, there are things we can do, but that’s not the case with Dancing On Ice.”

He continued: “Although, that does make it more nerve-wracking, which is why it’s great to not only do it with a co-host but to do it with a friend. If something goes wrong from my side, I know Holly will help me out and vice versa.”

Stephen then went on to detail his friendship with co-host Holly, as the pair last worked together on screen in 2006.

“Honestly, it’s been great to see her and spend more time with her. Life is life and it’s busy, so it’s good to see her all the time. When I joined the show, Holly’s advice was just to be ourselves and because we’re friends, that comes naturally. We’ve known each other a long time, so I can work out quite easily when she’s going to say something and I’ll stop talking. It makes it so much easier when you know the person you’re hosting alongside,” he explained.

“I’m really happy to finally have that double act and someone to do things with. I know she’s always got my back and I’ve got hers so that helps, especially for me going into a new show. It’s so nice to have Holly. Every weekend, I get excited to have fun,” he added.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday at 6:20pm on ITV1.