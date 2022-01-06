Step into Spring! Penneys launch gorgeous new pastel collection

Now that the festive season has come and gone, we’re more than ready for winter to be over and spring to begin! To help us embrace the longer and brighter days ahead, one of our favourite fashion retailers Penneys have launched a gorgeous new spring collection, and we want it all!

With this comfy and cosy pastel range, you can transform your winter walks into a catwalk in no time at all. Soft hues, tonal pastel dressing, checks and cosy shackets are a big focus for the season and these perfect pieces are just what you need to add to your wardrobe for a new year refresh.

Some of our favourite pieces from the collection include this stunning pink floral cardigan, which just screams cottage core vibes and retails for just €18/£15.

Another star item in the range has to be these chunky nude chelsea boots (€22), which would pair perfectly with both slouchy jeans and a skirt-shirt combo! For more of a casual look, make sure to check out their khaki hiker boots (€23/£22), which are sure to put a spring in your step on these rainy days.

For effortless put-together looks, make sure to check out their lilac dogstooth patterned overshirt (€19/£17) and their blue boucle mini dress (€18/£15). For extra style points, try layering this piece with a cream linen shirt underneath!

Or if you’d prefer to keep things simple, then you really can’t go wrong with a simple pair of jeans and a perfect pastel shirt (€19/£17), and Penneys have plenty to choose from in lovely sage green, baby pink, sky blue and milky cream hues.

Complete your looks with some on trend loafers or accessories in similar shades to complete this youthful, carefree aesthetic.

The best part? Everything is available in selected Irish stores this January! So get yourself down to your local Penneys store and check out the full collection for yourself.