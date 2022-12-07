Stellar line-up announced for this week’s Late Late Show

It’s almost Friday, which can only mean one thing- another evening of being entertained by the man himself, Ryan Tubridy. On this week’s instalment of the Late Late Show, Ryan will be joined by a host of wonderful famous faces so your Friday night telly is sorted.

Kicking off the show, Mario Rosenstock will be throwing an eye over some of the country's most famous faces as he prepares to take Gift Grub Live around the country.

Vogue Williams will be chatting about her smash hit podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, as well as her arena tours and now adding children’s author to her name.

Siblings Mark and David Ryan will speak with Ryan Tubridy about the abuse they endured as children on the grounds of Blackrock College for the first time since RTÉ Doc on One's Blackrock Boys, which aired last month. Since then, hundreds of abuse victims have come forward for the first time as a direct result of the Ryan brothers bravely speaking out.

Viewers will also be treated to some surprises Ryan has in store as he looks back on the best moments from this year’s GAA season.

There will be a special musical performance of Circle of Life by The West End cast of The Lion King- not to be missed!

All this plus much more on this week’s Late Late Show, airing on RTÉ One on Friday, December 9 at 9.35pm.