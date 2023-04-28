Stellar line-up announced for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

The long weekend is fast approaching which means we get to spend the next few days relaxing as we enjoy our favourite TV shows.

Nothing says Saturday night entertainment like Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything and we can’t wait for this week’s episode to catch up on all the latest gossip from some simply fabulous guests.

First up, the Queen of Ireland herself, Panti Bliss will be revealing how the title of Queen of Ireland should come with a warning on what people may confess in her presence. She will also share details on her morbid meeting with Madonna, and the underground nightclubs that may have been frequented by Ann Doyle!

Credit: Andres Poveda

Prima Donna and voice of an angel, Celine Byrne, joins Panti and Angela on the couch. From hauling turf to haute couture, Celine talks about topless performances, performing for Cartier in her Newbridge Silverware and the importance of knowing the difference between a Magnum and a magnum.

The final guest appearing on the show is comedian and presenter Joel Dommett. The Masked Singer presenter lets loose, showing exactly what his nipples can do, how an emoji in his DM’s led to a ring on his finger and how I’m A Celebrity made him, well, a celebrity!

With plenty of quick-wit and bold humour, Angela will be interviewing the celebs as they let their guards down and reveal all, since they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything!

Join Angela and her fantastic line-up of guests for lots of banter and laughter this Saturday night, April 29, on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.