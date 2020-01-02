Staying in? Brooklyn is on telly tonight and you need to tune in

The holidays are over and we must admit we are feeling pretty heartbroken about it. Why do they have to go by so quickly?

It feels like Christmas Eve was here in an instant and now we’re back in the office.

It’s been a long and draining day and it feels weird to be wearing something other than pyjamas, but the weekend is only one day away.

There’s no doubt that everyone will be feeling a little miserable, and most definitely shattered, after the first day back at work so do yourself a favour and curl up on the sofa for the evening with the remainders of your selection box.

Like us, you’ve probably grown tired of Christmas movies and binge-watched the new series of You in the space of two days but one of our favourite movies is on TV tonight.

Brooklyn will air on RTÉ One today and we honestly couldn’t think of a better movie to watch after being at work all day.

Starring Saoirse Ronan, Domhnall Gleeson, Jim Broadbent and Julie Walters, Brooklyn follows Eilis, a young Irish girl who moves to New York in the 1950s, as she starts a new chapter of her life far away from home.

Brooklyn airs on RTÉ One at 21.35 tonight.