Statement swimsuits: The ultimate one-pieces for a summer getaway

Summer has officially arrived, and with it comes holiday planning.

Whether you're planning to laze by the pool in Bali or party up a storm at a beach club in Ibiza, a statement swimsuit is a simple way to create a look with minimal effort.

Add a straw beach bag and black sandals for a casual look, or don some strappy sandals and a crossbody for pool party perfection:

Mesh Tulle Swimsuit €48.39, Spot print swimsuit €38.71

Hunza G Ring Detail Crinkle Swimsuit €168.67, Blue scallop lace up swimsuit €38.00

Tassel Embroidered Underwired Swimsuit €62.30, Lace trim swimsuit €28.00

Tassel Embroidered Underwired Swimsuit €55.30, Orange ring swimsuit €35.00

Animal Print Swimsuit €13.00, Black rib bandeau tie side swimsuit €48.00