Start date for this year’s I’m A Celebrity is finally confirmed

This year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here finally has a start date!

For a few weeks now, speculation has been rife about when the show’s 22nd series will be kicking off.

This afternoon, the show’s presenters, Ant and Dec, along with ITV bosses, confirmed that the new series of I’m A Celebrity will begin on ITV1 on Sunday, November 6, at 9pm. It’s so soon!

“Mark your calendars… the countdown is on!”, the official I’m A Celebrity social media team teased on their Instagram account.

The popular ITV reality competition has been away from its native Australian jungle for the past two years. For the show’s 2020 and 2021 series’, producers decided to host I’m A Celebrity from Gwrych Castle in Wales, to avoid Australia’s strict Covid regulations.

However, now that Covid rules have relaxed across the world, it has been confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will return to Australia once again.

As well as this year’s regular edition, Ant and Dec have also revealed that in 2023, fans of the show can look forward to a very special ‘all-stars’ version of I’m A Celebrity, which will be set in South Africa.

Viewers will be reunited with some of their favourite celebrity campmates from the past 20 series’ of the show, as the celebs will be undertaking the infamous Bushtucker Trials all over again.

In terms of the casting for this year’s Australian series, there have been no official announcements as to who will be heading into camp. However, certain celebrities have already been spotted arriving in Australia, such as Love Island favourite Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV soap.

We can’t wait for the new series to start!