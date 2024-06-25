Stars support Emily Miller as she details ‘painful’ birth story

Emily Miller has been supported by many famous faces after sharing an insight into her birth story.

Emily and her partner Cam Holmes, who met during the second season of Too Hot To Handle, announced the birth of her baby boy last week.

As Emily settles into life with her newborn, she has reflected back on the day that she welcomed him into the world, describing his birth as ‘long and painful’.

Taking to Instagram, the former reality star unveiled a video to her 2M Instagram followers from the day she went into hospital to give birth.

The footage shows Emily having contractions while on a birthing ball and Cam supporting her throughout the labour. Clips of their adorable bundle of joy then appear on-screen.

In the caption of the post, Emily wrote, “After a long, painful 32 hours of labour. 2 failed epidurals. A CSE. My waters manually broken, a panic attack and emergency C section later…”.

“My birth story was far from how I ever dreamt. In fact it was a total living nightmare. Something I’ll go into more detail about another time”.

“To Cam. The best birthing partner I could have asked for. I honestly wouldn’t have got through it without you and seeing you in your Dad role makes my heart hurt”.

Many famous faces flooded the comments with supportive messages for Emily, including many Love Island stars.

Jessie Renée Wynter penned, “He’s so beautiful, and has a very strong Mum”.

“Gorgeous boy well done my love xxxx”, wrote Samie Elishi.

Francesca Allen added, “Sooooo gorgeous well done babe! I can’t wait to meet himmmmmm”.

Emily and Cam revealed their son’s arrival on social media last week by showcasing a sweet black and white image of them holding his little hand.

The new parents shared his name at the same time, announcing, “Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes 20.06.2024”.