Stars react as Succession’s Justine Lupe announces pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Justine Lupe as she has announced her pregnancy.

The Succession actress, known for playing Willa Ferreyra on the hit show, revealed the exciting news while at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

After showcasing her blossoming baby bump at the awards ceremony, Justine took to social media to confirm the news, where she was flooded with congratulatory messages from famous faces and fans alike.

Justine wore a gorgeous red halterneck-style gown with a thigh-high split as she posed for pictures before the ceremony for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old posted a collection of photos of herself cradling her baby bump to her 81.7K followers.

One of the snaps also shows her partner, Tyson, whom she has shared rare glimpses of online in the past.

Justine captioned the pregnancy announcement post, Guy in second photo made first photo possible @mysontason …………………………………………….".

The mum-to-be then tagged her team, adding, "Also @lilly_keys @barbdoeshair @rebeccarams @traceycunningham1 and @stellamccartney”.

Many stars and fans of the Mr. Mercedes actress headed to the comments to share their best wishes with Justine on her exciting news.

Author Jessica Knoll wrote, “Omg you look so gorgeous and happy! You will make the best mama”.

“Omg!!!!!! Congratulations beauty!!! What incredible news!!”, penned The Other Two actress Heléne Yorke.

Radio presenter Geoff Lloyd added, “Lovely news! Congratulations”.

Justine’s pregnancy announcement wasn’t the only news the Succession cast and fans were celebrating over the weekend as the HBO series was awarded Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Congratulations again to Justine as she embarks on this wonderful new chapter in her life.