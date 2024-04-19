Stars react as Strictly’s Angela Scanlon confirms new career role

Famous faces have been congratulating Angela Scanlon on her new venture!

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has announced that she will be hosting the weekend breakfast show on Virgin Radio UK.

Angela will be on the airwaves every Saturday and Sunday morning, from 7am to 10am. The TV star is taking over the role from fellow Irish presenter Graham Norton, who confirmed his departure from the station in February.

In a recent post on Instagram, Angela took the opportunity to share the news with her followers, and to express her excitement for her upcoming role.

Alongside her official publicity shot for Virgin Radio, the 40-year-old gushed: “Rise & Shine!! I know how many of you have dreamt about waking up to my husky dulcet tones, well dreams come true gang!!”

Angela went on to detail: “And joining the Virgin fam is such a moment for me. To be getting up with you every weekend makes me inappropriately excited. Stick the kettle on babe x”.

Following her announcement, many of Angela’s fellow celebs have been sending her their well-wishes.

”Whoop whoop! CONGRATULATIONS!!”, commented Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara.

Congratulations!!!! Amazing,” replied This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna.

“Yes babe!!!”, added Strictly professional dancer Karen Hauer.

Angela will begin her new role on Virgin Radio UK next weekend, starting on April 27.

However, the former The One Show presenter is not the only newcomer to the Virgin team.

Children’s TV alumni Dick and Dom have also gained their own show on the weekends. The duo will be taking over Virgin’s 1pm to 4pm slot every Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking highly of the new additions, the station’s Content Director, Mike Cass, stated: "We’ve had a lot of great listener feedback on Angela Scanlon as well as Dick and Dom when they’ve covered. I’m delighted they’re now a permanent addition to the weekend line-up."