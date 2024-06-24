Stars react as Step Up’s Jenna Dewan gives update on newborn

Jenna Dewan has shared an update on her life following the birth of her third child.

The Step Up actress, known for her role as Nora Clark in the hit 2006 film, welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Rhiannon, into the world last week.

This is Jenna’s third child. She shares baby Rhiannon and four-year-old Callum with her fiancé Steve Kazee. She is also a mum to an 11-year-old daughter named Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Now, Dewan has delighted many famous faces by sharing an insight into life after giving birth to her third baby.

While opening up about transitioning to being a mum-of-three to her 9.5M Instagram followers, the 43-year-old showcased a collection of photos with her newborn, her older children and Steve.

In the caption of the sweet post, Jenna wrote, “One week of bliss. Back home and transitioning with the kids has been easier than I expected”.

“And so I’m here to remind you to always leave room in your mind for ease and lightness too”, she candidly added.

Many stars took to the comments to share congratulatory and complimentary messages to Jenna and her loved ones.

Grimm actress Elizabeth Tulloch wrote, “Most beautiful family!”.

“Congratulations to your gorgeous family”, penned Rock of Ages star Julianne Hough.

Warm Bodies actress Teresa Mary Palmer added, “Heavennnnnn”.

When announcing her newborn’s arrival last week, Jenna shared adorable photos from moments after the bundle of joy arrived and wrote, “Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee. June 14, 2024”.

“From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family”.

The Rookie star went on to admit, “Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl”.