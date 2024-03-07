Stars react as Outlander’s Nell Hudson announces engagement

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Nell Hudson as she has announced her engagement.

The Outlander actress, known for playing Laoghaire MacKenzie in the historical drama series, revealed that her partner Maximillian King proposed to her while on a romantic trip to Paris.

After sharing the exciting news on social media, many famous faces have exclaimed their delight as Nell prepares to tie the knot.

The 33-year-old announced the news to her 79.1K Instagram followers alongside a sweet carousel of photos of her and her husband-to-be with her stunning engagement ring on display.

One picture shows the couple smiling from ear-to-ear with a Parisian skyline behind them, while a second snap is of the couple enjoying a glass of champagne each.

Nell also showcased a video of the Eiffel Tower glistening in the evening light.

Hudson captioned the post, “Oh sorry actually just one more from Paris – WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!!!!”.

Many stars took to the comments to share their excitement along with congratulatory messages to Nell and Maximillian.

Nell’s Outlander co-star Sophie Skelton wrote, “STOPPP!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh, Nel. So so so snappy for you!”.

“Congrats you two!!", penned another of her Outlander castmates, Sam Heughan.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress Eleanor Tomlinson added, “Congratulations darling! So happy for you!”.

Nell has been keeping fans up-to-date with her and Max’s trip to Paris on social media by posting pictures of their stylish outfits, in tourist hotspots and of the French food they’ve been enjoying while on holiday.

The Victoria actress and her producer partner have been in a relationship since 2021, with Nell first unveiling a loved-up snap with Max in November of that same year.