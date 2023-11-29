Stars react as Helen Flanagan speaks out about new acting role

Helen Flanagan has excitedly announced a new career move.

Known for playing Rosie Webster in ITV’s Coronation Street from 2000 to 2012, Helen has revealed she’s now landed a new role away from soap operas.

After sharing her wonderful news on social media, Helen has been inundated with support from fellow stars as she makes her acting comeback.

Helen is set to take to the West End stage to make her debut in Cluedo 2: The Next Chapter. She will play the role of interior designer Miss Scarlett.

The 33-year-old revealed the news to her 1M Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself dressed in her character’s costume, which consists of a red dress and matching heels.

Flanagan captioned the post, “I am super excited to announce that I will be making my stage debut as Miss Scarlett in the UK tour of 'Cluedo 2: The Next Chapter' @cluedostageplay”.

“I can not wait to play this iconic character and start the tour early next year. Hope to see you all in a theatre near you in 2024”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with supportive and congratulatory messages for Helen’s new career move.

Helen’s former Coronation Street co-star, Lucy Fallon, penned, “Ahh amazing Helen xxx”.

“Aww this is amazing lovely”, wrote former Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight.

TV personality Christine McGuinness added, “The secrets out, very well deserved”.

Helen spoke out about her new role on the stage to reveal, “I’ve long been looking for the right theatre role for ages and I’m so excited to be making my stage acting debut in the iconic role of Miss Scarlett. It could not be more perfect!”.

“Cluedo 2 is going to be so much fun and I am thrilled to be working alongside such a great actor as Jason”.

The mum-of-three added, “I can’t wait to begin rehearsals in the New Year, and, of course, wear the famous red dress!”.

Also announced to be joining the cast is Casualty actor Jason Durr. He will play the role of Colonel Mustard.