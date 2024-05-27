Stars react as Danielle Armstrong details daughter’s birthday

Danielle Armstrong has been sharing an insight into her daughter’s fourth birthday celebrations.

The former The Only Way is Essex star celebrated her daughter Orla’s birthday over the weekend with a lavish princess-themed party.

While showcasing a video from the gorgeous day, many famous faces have been sharing their reactions to Danielle’s sweet footage.

Posting a video montage from the event to her 1.3M Instagram followers, Danielle revealed how much her little one enjoyed her Beauty and the Beast-themed get-together.

With Princess Belle and Ariel in attendance, a slime station and face-painting area for party-goers, Danielle admitted Orla’s ‘dreams came true’.

In the caption of the post, Armstrong wrote, “Every 4 Year Old Girls Dream Princess Party & Some Slime. A Magical day for our Orla Mae”.

“Thank you to @glittery_parties_by_eva for slime fun / glitter face paint and some dancing @evaly_events for the most beautiful princess decor set up”.

The 36-year-old added, “And of course a princess party couldn’t be without our absolute stunning Beautiful Belle from @mymagicalpartiesuk & Ariel you truly made a little girls dream come true when you surprised her with the gift that mummy & daddy got her To Disney Paris this week… she is so excited #mylittleprincess #4today”.

Many TV stars and pals of Danielle’s headed to the comments to compliment the clips from the party.

TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou said, “My emotions couldn’t handle today ! Such a lovely day xx”.

“Ahhhhh so cute hope she had a lovely day”, penned TOWIE’s Ferne McCann.

Former Hollyoaks actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson commented, “Bless her”.

When marking Orla’s birthday, Danielle wrote a moving tribute to her on social media, saying, “4 Years Of Loving You. Waking up feeling very emotional as our Orla turns 4 today. You truly are the most kindest, loving beautiful soul that has the biggest heart that everyone is drawn to”.

The reality star went on to say, “We are so proud of you and how you have adapted to Pre School and becoming a Big Sister… you are the best big sister and seeing your bond melts me everyday”.

“I’m so lucky that I get to be your mummy, seeing you grow into your own little self and find new wonderful things about you everyday”, she continued before adding, “My little girl, my greatest blessing, my forever love… Happy Birthday Princess”.