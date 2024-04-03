Stars react as Connagh Howard reveals fiancée Beth is pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Connagh Howard and his fiancée Beth Dunlavey as they have announced the wonderful news that they are expecting a baby together.

The former Love Islander, who starred in season six of the hit reality show, and his fiancée, who took part in The Circle, revealed the exciting news on social media after sharing an insight into their fertility struggle.

After admitting that ‘this journey has been worth it’, the couple have been flooded with congratulatory messages online from many famous faces.

Connagh and Beth shared their news in a joint Instagram post alongside an emotional video set to Golden Hour.

The footage shows clips of the pair in hospital as well as Beth having IVF injections, doing pregnancy tests and finally, of their baby’s ultrasound.

In the caption of the post, Beth said, “Every injection, every tear, every procedure, every pain; every last inch of this journey has been worth it for you, and I’d do it 100 times over if I had to, we already love you so much”.

“Our baby decided the time was right and we are over the moon to finally announce we are PREGNANT”.

The former reality TV star then added, *I know that not everyone’s journey looks like ours, and announcements like this are hard to see, I’ve been there and I see you. To those still waiting for their miracle, I send you all my love and hope. Don’t give up”.

Fans and famous faces headed to the comments to share how thrilled they are for Connagh and Beth.

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby wrote, “I’m absolutely over the moon for you Beth! OVER THE MOON congratulation my love”.

“This has made my whole day. I’m sooo happy for you both! The best news ever”, penned former Love Island star Siânnise Fudge.

Paige Turley, who also starred in Love Island, added, “Awwww so happy for you guys. Congratulations Xxx”.

Connagh and Beth have been an item since 2020 and got engaged last year while on a trip to New York when Howard got down on one knee in Central Park.

After previously sharing her battle with endometriosis on social media, in 2023, Beth opened up about her and Connagh’s fertility struggles.

She explained, “I’d like to say for the last 3 months but really it’s been for the last 2 years. It’s consumed our life and relationship. This journey, if you’ve been misfortunate enough to have to go through it too, is painful, raw, uncertain and full of grief but we do it because all we seek is the family we know we deserve to have”.