Stars react as Charlotte Dawson jets to ‘dream’ holiday location

Charlotte Dawson has jetted off on holiday to her ‘dream’ location.

The former Ex on the Beach star has taken her family-of-four on a holiday abroad to the Maldives for the first time.

Charlotte is joined by her fiancé Matt Sarsfield and their children- three-year-old Noah and Jude, who was born in July of last year.

Sharing snaps of them en-route to their sunny destination, Dawson was flooded with messages from her famous pals, wishing the family well on their travels.

Charlotte unveiled photos with her partner and little ones at Heathrow airport to her 1.3M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, she revealed, “Off we go my darlings… on our first fambo of the fabulous 4 holiday. Jude’s first holiday in his lifey”.

“Let’s make it a gooden even tho it’s been stressful as hell with all this luggage we are still having a ball…. Next stop Maldives babayyyyy I’ve always wanted to go & now we are on route with my dream team in my dream place”.

The 31-year-old jokingly added, “I know what your all thinking Chazza why are you dressing them in cream yes I only realised today wtf was I doing but they actually kept quite clean & wanted us to match on our first hols”.

In the post’s comments, many fans and famous faces shared their sweet reactions as Charlotte explained that it’s Jude’s first holiday.

The Valleys star Lateysha Grace wrote, “Omg Jude has grown so much ! Enjoy babe xx”.

“Have the best time!!!!”, penned former The Only Way is Essex star Megan Mckenna.

Chelsee Healy, known for starring in Waterloo Road added, “Enjoy my girl”.

Charlotte also shared a message to her Stories about the family trip, saying, “Our first holiday as a fambo of 4. Let the chaos, fun & madness begin”.