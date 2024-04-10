Stars react as Celebrity Big Brother’s David Potts shares new job

David Potts has revealed he’s making a huge career move.

The Ibiza Weekender star, who won this year’s series of Celebrity Big Brother, has shared his excitement to be announcing this new step in his career.

David proudly revealed the news on social media, delighting many of his famous pals and fans.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that he is releasing his own podcast, titled The David Potts Show.

Posting an image of the podcast’s pink logo to his 371K followers, Potts wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT. You wanted a podcast…. I got you a podcast. I am SO excited to announce I will be starting my very own podcast @thedavidpottsshow”.

“It’s gunna be like day time telly… but I will do what the f*** I want. make sure you’re all following and get ready for Wednesday 17th April when the 1st ep is released. Available on Spotify, Apple Music & every bloody where! WHO’S READY TO SLAY”.

After the news broke, many of David’s Celebrity Big Brother castmates headed to the comments to congratulate him on his new career venture.

Bradley Riches wrote, “Werk baby”, while Zeze Millz penned, “Congratulationsss”.

CBB host AJ Odudu added, “BRAVO!!!”.

After announcing the news of his upcoming podcast, David spoke on his Instagram Stories to share his joy that the news is out and to ask fans to share stories that he can feature on his show.

“It’s official! The David Potts Show is happening and huns, I need contributors”, he explains before requesting fans to fill out a form for a chance for their ‘maddest, funniest and most outrageous’ stories to be on the podcast.

This is David’s first podcast hosting role, but the reality star has appeared in Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm and Celebrity Karaoke Club, as well as The Ibiza Weekender and Celebrity Big Brother.