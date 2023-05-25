Stars pay tribute to Tina Turner after announcement of her death

The heartbreaking news of singing legend Tina Turner’s death has come as a huge shock to fans across the world.

Her passing, at the age of 83, was announced yesterday after her representative revealed she died peacefully in Switzerland after a long illness.

A statement was also shared on her official Instagram page and tributes have been pouring in for Tina ever since.

Credit: Peter Lindbergh via Tina Turner Instagram

The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow”.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly”.

Celebrities such as Elton John and Diana Ross led the tributes for the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, known for her hit songs The Best, Proud Mary and What's Love Got to Do With It.

Credit: Elton John Instagram

Elton John wrote, “We have lost one of the world's most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable.Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news”.

Alongside photos of them performing on stage together, Mick Jagger penned, “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her”.

Diana Ross said, she was, “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones”.

Credit: Mick Jagger Instagram

The Woman King star Viola Davis stated, “Iconic. Beautiful. Brilliant. A Survivor. Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood. Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!! Rest well Queen Tina Turner. We will bask in your legacy”.

Former US President, Barack Obama, Tweeted, “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself – speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy".

"Today we join fans around the world in honouring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade”.