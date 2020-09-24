Stars out in force to share their joy with Gigi & Zayn

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have given birth to a beautiful baby girl, with Gigi announcing the wonderful news on social media earlier this morning.

Friends, family and the stars were quick to send their love, with even Instagram posting a huge congratulations to the happy couple.

Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, was one of the first to publicly congratulate his daughter “Congrats…Jido’s heart belongs to you…babygirl”,

His use of the word 'Jido' in his comment is sweet meaning 'grandfather' in Arabic.

Credit: instagram.com/gigihadid

Along with a tonne of red love heart, Hailey Bieber commented “Welcome baby girl! So happy for you guys.”

Gigi’s super model pals were also quick to share their congratulations.

One of the original super model’s Helena Christensen, was quick to offer congratulations. “What a blessing welcome little baby angel and congratulations sweet mama”

Model Emerata also congratulated the happy couple too “Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!”

Model Devon Windsor was tickled, sharing: 'Sooooo tiny and delicious!!!'

Credit: instagram.com/gigihadid

Fellow Victoria's Secret Angel, Martha Hunt, posted a flurry of pink hearts and another angel, Emily Ratajkowski said: 'Congratulations Gigi and Zayn' with several crown emojis.

Olivia Culpo said: 'Ahhh!!!!! HUGE congrats!!!!! I can't wait to meet this angel.'

Kourtney Kardashian jumped into the comments with a crying face emoji along with multiple hearts to show her support.

High School Musical star and mum-to-be, Ashley Tisdale, gushed, 'So happy for you.'

Gigi's friend Tan France was delighted as he wrote, 'YAY. Congratulations, my love. I'm over the moon for you both!'

Perhaps one of the sweetest (and most surprising) ones was the congratulations shared by Sara Foster who was previously step-sister to Gigi during her mum, Yolanda Hadid's marriage to composer David Foster. Yolanda has written candidly about that marriage and how it ended. The Foster sisters allegedly were extremely unsupportive of Yolanda through her illness. Still, nice of Sara to send her love.

Credit: instagram.com/zayn

Over on Zayn’s announcement, congratulations were equally as enthusiastic. Although, as of now, there hasn't been a peep out of Zayn's former One Direction band-mates — but it's still early in the day.

MTV the music station led out with "This child already has more beauty in that tiny pinky than I will ever have in my entire body”

Possibly articulating, what everyone else is thinking! We can't wait to see the little princess.