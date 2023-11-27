SHEmazing!
Stars joyous as presenter Sinead Kennedy welcomes second child

Sinead Kennedy is now a mum-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for Sinead and her husband Conor Kirwin as they have announced the birth of their second child. 

As the former Winning Streak host revealed the wonderful news on social media, many famous faces shared their joy for Sinead and her family. 

Taking to Instagram, Sinead announced that she has given birth to a baby boy and shared his adorable name to her 36K followers. 

Kennedy shared a snap of the tot wearing a striped baby grow as she held a wooden sign that reads, ‘Hello World’. 

She captioned the post, “Oh boy. We’ve been in a love bubble for the last while. Our little baba has arrived safe and sound”.

“Theo Will Kirwan has made our family complete. We’re all in love with the new man in our lives – Indie especially is chuffed with her little brother”.

Sinead continued, “We could not be more proud, grateful and happy”.

“Thank you so very much to everyone who helped to ensure Theo’s safe arrival and for looking after us so well whilst in CUMH. Back to the newborn snuggles I go”.

Many fans and stars flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Sinead and her loved ones. 

TV host Brian Dolwing wrote, “Congratulations darling”, while social media star James Patrice penned, “Aaah Congratulations”.

“Comhghairdeachas Sinéad. Delighted for you and your husband xx”, added Presenter Mary Kennedy. 

Sinead and Conor tied the knot with a stunning ceremony in Kerry back in 2014. The couple then welcomed their daughter, Indie, into the world in March 2021.

The Today Show host announced she was expecting her second child in August while starring on the cover of Irish Country Magazine.

When sharing the exciting news, Sinead said, “A bit of NEWS. Conor, Indie and I are thrilled that another little person will be joining our crew in November”.

