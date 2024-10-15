Stars exclaim as JLS’ Oritsé announces wife’s pregnancy with first child

Oritsé Williams is about to become a dad again!

The JLS hitmaker has announced that his wife Kazz is expecting the couple’s first child together. Oritsé is already a parent to his 10-year-old son Omré from a previous relationship.

Oritsé – who tied the knot with Kazz in 2022 – took to social media last night to share the wonderful news of his wife’s pregnancy. On Instagram, the 37-year-old posted several black-and-white shots from their recent pregnancy photoshoot.

“Overwhelmed with emotion, love, and awe, words can’t express how I feel about my Queen, my soulmate, my hero, and stunning Mama Kazz. Her strength, her sacrifices, and everything she’s overcome to bring us to this point leave me in absolute wonder,” Oritsé began.

“This journey has tested us in ways I can’t describe, but her courage has shown me the true depths of love and resilience,” the former X Factor star continued.

“We’re embracing this sacred time together in our little family bubble. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for everyone who has stood by us and continues to surround us with true love and support. Your kindness carries us, and we are forever thankful to you,” Oritsé added.

Following the couple’s baby joy, many of Oritsé and Kazz’s fellow famous faces have been taking to their comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congratulations guys! Over the moon for you both! Great news,” replied Oritsé’s JLS bandmate Marvin Humes.

“Congratulations to you both!!!!!! So so so happy for you guys !! Blessings,” commented former X Factor co-star Alexandra Burke.

“Congratulations both of you,” added Marvin’s wife Rochelle Humes.

Credit: Oritsé Williams / X

The couple’s pregnancy announcement comes just two months after Oritsé marked his firstborn’s birthday.

Oritsé, who hasn’t seen his son in several years due to a breakdown in communication with his former girlfriend, took to X to share an old photo of himself with Omré.

“Happy 10th birthday Omré my son, wherever you are in this world please know you are always in my heart and mind. We will never stop fighting for you, we will never give up. Love you my boy. Dad x,” he penned alongside the image.