Star-studded line-up revealed for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

We are already counting down the days to the weekend but thankfully the week is passing quickly after the Bank Holiday.

One thing to look forward to this Saturday night is the fabulous entertainment that will be provided by the brilliant Angela Scanlon on her show Ask Me Anything.

The star-studded guest list has been announced and it’s making us even more excited for the weekend to finally arrive.

First up, comedian Des Bishop will be chatting to Angela about his Friday the 13th wedding day, as well as comparing cheek bones to his close friend Cillian Murphy.

Credit: Andres Poveda

Broadcasting champion and Sunday Game supremo, Jacqui Hurley, will also be joining the line-up. Jacqui lifts the lid on the foreplay of sports interviews, the unsolicited advice she gets from middle aged men and why Roy Keane is truly world class.

The final guest of the night is none other than presenter and dad dancer extraordinaire Dermot O’Leary. He will be on the show to talk about The X Factor and Simon Cowell, the pure joy of coming home to his parents in Wexford and squeezing into his GAA Shorts!

The show is sure to be full of quick-wit, banter and humour as Angela asks her celeb guests absolutely anything!

All this Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, this Saturday night, May 6, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.30pm.