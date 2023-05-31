Star-studded guest list revealed for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

It may only be Wednesday but we’re already dreaming of the weekend with this lovely weather we’re having.

We can’t think of a better way to spend our Saturday night after a day of soaking up the sun than by catching up on some juicy gossip on this week’s Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

RTÉ have revealed the wonderful line-up of stars appearing on this pink couch and we’re so excited to see their interviews as they prepare to be asked absolutely anything.

First up this Saturday night is Tom Grennan, one of the hottest talents in the global music industry today. Tom will be breaking down his love for the smell of turf, how he likes getting noticed in the shops and the inspiration he takes from Ireland.

Credit: Andres Poveda

Girl band royalty Una Healy will also be chatting to Angela. Una divulges on how that ‘throuple’ affected her as she revisits the details of what really happened before drawing a final line under the story. She also discusses hustling with The Hoff and showcases a clip from her new music video!

Closing out the night is comedian Kevin McGahern to talk about his obsession with armpit hair, crime fighting in Cavan and the impact Marlon Brando had on his acting career.

We can’t wait to tune in for some interesting stories and plenty of banter on the last episode of this series.

Catch this and much more on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything this Saturday night, June 3, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.25pm.