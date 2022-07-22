Stacey Solomon shows glimpse into daughter’s cute outfit for her wedding

Stacey Solomon is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Joe Swash any day now and has been sharing small insights into her big day as it nears closer.

The latest sneak peek the Loose Women panellist has shared is of her daughter Rose’s wedding outfit with the sweetest addition that Stacey decided to do herself.

She also explained the special way she and her only daughter's dresses will match on her wedding day.

Credit: Instagram

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories late last night to show the shoes Rose will wear to the wedding by sharing a black and white video for her 5.3M followers to see. The tiny sandals are pictured beside Stacey's wedding shoes. Stacey's have a pointed toe and a bow to match with Rose.

Solomon wrote, “Rose’s dress is being made from the off cuts of my dress. So I wanted to make her some shoes to match mine”.

She continued, “So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes. Now we fully match”.

In April, Stacey shared the news that she found her wedding dress and how emotional it made her feel. She revealed, “I never want to forget this feeling”.

“I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around”.

The Tap to Tidy author recently returned home from her hen party celebrations in Greece, where her bridal party made her wear a hilarious pickle costume at the airport because she calls her children her ‘pickles’ and lives at Pickle Cottage.

Joe got down on one knee on Christmas Eve 2020. They welcomed their daughter Rose into the world in October 2021. They are also parents to three-year-old Rex. Stacey is mum to 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.