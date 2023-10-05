Stacey Solomon sweetly marks joint birthday with daughter Rose

The Solomon-Swash household has been celebrating!

Yesterday (October 4), Stacey Solomon and her daughter Rose marked their joint birthday. While the Sort Your Life Out host turned 34, she also celebrated two years since she gave birth to toddler Rose.

In honour of their special day, Stacey took to Instagram last night to share a few snippets of their joint birthday festivities.

The mother-daughter duo sweetly decided to match on their joint birthday, with Stacey and Rose wearing identical sweatshirts with their respective ages printed on them.

In amongst the adorable family images, the former X Factor star also included a snap of herself and her little girl playing with Rose’s birthday present – a refurbished dollhouse, which Stacey revealed earlier this week that she had fixed up for the occasion.

“The best gift I ever got on my birthday was you Rose. It’s a dream sharing this special day with you,” the mum-of-five gushed at the beginning of her caption.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

"Happy birthday darling girl. 2 years have bloomin flown by. And I’m already excited for 18-50,” she joked, adding: “It’ll be here before we know it no doubt!”

The proud mum then went on to detail how she and her fellow birthday girl spent their day.

“We had the best day. Rose LOVED her dolls house so so much. We played ALL morning. It was cake for breakfast. Then Rose had her taster day at nursery & the school mums & my sister took me out for lunch,” she noted.

“Then we did the school pick ups together in tutus & played some more dolls house with the boys. Now it’s time for dinner and more cake with a side of nail art,” Stacey teased.

Many fans of the TV star have since taken to her comments section to send their well-wishes.

“Aw how lovely! Happy birthday to you girlies!” one follower wished.

“Happy birthday to both. How precious to share such a special day,” another added.