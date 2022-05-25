Stacey Solomon shows off adorable new kidswear range with Penneys

Stacey Solomon proudly unveiled her brand new summer kidswear range with Penneys this morning and we’re already obsessed!

Taking to social media, the mum-of-four explained just how much this new venture means to her, as someone who’s shopped in Penneys her whole life.

“So, Primark asked me to make another Spring/Summer collection for kids!” she excitedly announced on Instagram Stories. “I get so excited because I genuinely never in a million years thought that a shop that I shopped in my whole life, has always been there for me, would ask me to create my own range in there, let alone get to do it again.”

Stacey reveals that her three sons, 14-year-old Zachary, nine-year-old Leighton and three-year-old Rex, were all a big part of the designing process this time around, choosing colours, fabrics and some of the designs.

Going on to share a sneak peek at the adorable new collection, Stacey started off with the incredible shoe range. There are few things in life more adorable than tiny baby shoes, but somehow Stacey has managed to go above and beyond with these trendy, nostalgic designs.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

For starters, the new range features a sweet converse-style high-top shoe with lovely pastel designs embroidered onto the sides and back. Stacey also made sure to include a pair of little sliders, the shoe of the summer, in a cute rainbow pattern. Lastly, the Sort Your Life Out host had to include a pair of pretty yellow jelly sandals, as they reminded her of the shoes she and her sister used to wear growing up.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Anticipating quite a few beach days coming up this summer, Stacey made sure to design a range of towelling beach cover-ups, perfect for when the little ones want to dry off, but don’t have the patience to keep a towel wrapped around them.

The Loose Women panellist also noted that her older sons loved the towelling fabric so much, that they convinced her to include a t-shirt and short set in the same material, in both green and yellow swatches.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Next, Stacey revealed that her son Leighton is currently obsessed with 80’s classic The Goonies, and that one of the characters wears a snazzy Hawaiian shirt, so she was persuaded to include one in the collection.

Impressed with the design Leighton chose, Stacey also made sure to include the same pattern in a romper-style and a little dress.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Stacey's new Summer collection, aptly titled the Little Pickle Collection, will be in Penneys stores from next Monday, May 30, with children's sizes ranging from 0 – 15.